LCD Soundsystem Teases New Album with “X-Ray Eyes” Before 2025 Primavera Sound Performance

LCD Soundsystem has returned with a bang, releasing their first new track in two years, titled “X-Ray Eyes,” which has reignited excitement for their much-anticipated fifth album. After making waves with the 2017 album American Dream—their first to hit #1 on the charts—James Murphy and the band are back in the studio and gearing up for a new era. This forthcoming album, rumored to drop in early 2025, is expected to coincide with their performance at the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona next June.

“X-Ray Eyes” made its debut this week on NTS Radio during DJ Anu’s show and marks LCD Soundsystem’s first official release since “New Body Rhumba,” which appeared in the soundtrack for Noah Baumbach’s White Noise. In recent years, the band has mainly focused on live residencies in cities like New York, London, and Philadelphia, so new music is especially thrilling for fans who have been eagerly awaiting fresh tracks since American Dream’s release.

The announcement of Primavera Sound’s 2025 lineup added fuel to the fire. Festival organizers hinted that LCD Soundsystem’s set will feature new material from the forthcoming album. Known for their signature fusion of dance-rock and electronic beats, LCD Soundsystem is set to deliver what fans hope will be another groundbreaking album filled with unforgettable anthems.

- Advertisement -

The iconic New York band has always been one to make waves, and as they prepare for their Los Angeles residency next week, anticipation for more new music is higher than ever. Stay tuned to hear the latest from James Murphy and the legendary LCD Soundsystem!