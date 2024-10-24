back to top
Greek Edition

Primavera Sound 2025 Lineup Announced: Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan to Headline

FKA Twigs, LCD Soundsystem, and HAIM Among 147 Artists Set to Perform in Barcelona

By fotismc
In
Festivals & Live Concerts

Primavera Sound has officially revealed the lineup for its highly anticipated 2025 edition, headlined by three of pop’s leading stars: Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter. The Barcelona-based festival, known for its eclectic and expertly curated lineups, will take place from June 5 to 7 at Parc Del Fòrum, attracting music lovers from across the globe.

This year’s lineup features an exciting mix of genres, with performances by FKA Twigs, LCD Soundsystem, HAIM, Jamie xx, and Clairo, alongside iconic acts like Stereolab, Aminé, and Beach House. In addition to the headliners, fans can also look forward to sets from Fontaines D.C., Wet Leg, Destroyer, Turnstile, TV on the Radio, and many more.

As one of the most anticipated music festivals in the world, Primavera Sound continues to redefine the festival landscape. With a growing international reputation and a diverse range of artists, it has solidified its status as a must-attend event for fans seeking fresh talent and global sounds. Tickets will be available via early Fan Sale on October 28 at 11:00 AM CET, with general sales opening on October 29 at the same time.

Don’t miss your chance to experience this one-of-a-kind music event featuring a stellar lineup, from pop icons to indie legends and everything in between.

