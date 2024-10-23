LCD Soundsystem Debuts New Track “X-Ray Eyes” After Two-Year Hiatus

LCD Soundsystem is back with their first new song in two years, titled “X-Ray Eyes.” The track premiered during DJ Anu’s show Soup to Nuts on London’s NTS Radio and marked the long-awaited return of the band. Fans can listen to the track around the 19:40-minute mark of the archived show.

James Murphy’s signature whisper vocals are featured throughout the song, with the lyrics “I got eyes that can see inside” giving listeners a glimpse into the band’s evolving sound. While the song isn’t available on streaming platforms just yet, DJ Anu hinted that it would be “out soon,” building even more anticipation among the band’s loyal fan base.

The last time LCD Soundsystem released new music was in 2022 with “New Body Rhumba,” a track for Netflix’s White Noise soundtrack. Before that, the band’s most recent album American Dream dropped in 2017. Despite the limited releases, LCD Soundsystem has stayed active, with live performances in New York, London, and other major cities, as well as releasing the Electric Lady Sessions LP.

- Advertisement -

Fans are eager to see what’s next for LCD Soundsystem as they continue to make waves with “X-Ray Eyes.” Be sure to tune in to NTS Radio and catch the debut of their latest track.