Kid Cudi’s Insano Tour Takes a Pause Due to Injury

Kid Cudi‘s anticipated Insano world tour has hit a roadblock as the artist faces an unexpected setback. Following an ankle injury sustained during his electrifying Coachella performance, Cudi took to social media to announce the cancellation of his upcoming tour.

With a broken calcaneus requiring surgery and a lengthy recovery period ahead, Cudi expressed his disappointment but assured fans that the tour will be rescheduled. Refunds will be issued for all tickets purchased, and Cudi promises to return to the stage stronger than ever.

Despite the setback, Cudi remains in good spirits and grateful for the outpouring of support from his fans.

