Kid Cudi left Coachella with a broken leg

Coachella’s second weekend witnessed an unexpected twist as Kid Cudi took the stage by storm, but not without encountering a hurdle that left fans in awe.

In a whirlwind of events, Cudi’s performance at the Sahara tent was abruptly cut short when he took an unexpected leap from the stage, resulting in a broken foot. Despite the setback, Cudi’s spirits remained high as he took to X to share his experience with fans, expressing gratitude for their support amidst the chaos.

Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. 🤦🏾‍♂️ just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big 🥹 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) April 22, 2024

Renowned for his genre-defying style, Kid Cudi’s most recent album “Insano” has garnered acclaim, boasting collaborations with industry heavyweights like A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, and Travis Scott. His return to Coachella, albeit brief, added another chapter to his festival legacy, reminding fans of his electrifying stage presence.

Coachella, known for its surprises, saw Cudi’s mishap overshadow the headlines, shifting the focus from his performance to his unexpected injury. Yet, the resilience and love shown by fans only fueled Cudi’s determination to bounce back stronger.