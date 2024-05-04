Greek Edition

Kendrick Lamar, new track against Drake ‘6:16 In LA’

After 'Euphoria', the rapper returns with a second diss track: '6:16 In LA'. In the song, published on social media, Kendrick issues a warning to his adversary: "War is ready if the world is ready to see you bleed."

Six minutes and thirty of Euphoria weren’t enough for Kendrick Lamar to bury the beef with Drake. So, just after 3 days, the rapper from Compton returned with a new attack, not even giving his colleague time to respond. The title itself, “6:16 In LA,” seems to mock Drake’s way of titling songs, but some have seen other references: June 16th is both this year’s Father’s Day and Tupac Shakur’s birthday.

The track—produced by Sounwave & Jack Antonoff and released solely on his Instagram—is a fresh assault by Kendrick against Drake and his brands: “Have you ever thought that OVO was working for me?” (referring to Drake’s label and its artists complaining about not being adequately supported) or “You’re a fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person / Everyone within your team whispers that you deserve it.” Furthermore, Kendrick insinuates in the track that Drake paid people to dig up dirt on him: “It was funny until you started paying people / Then you lost money because they came back without receipts.” And in the end, the threat: “I’m sorry my life is boring, I love peace / War is ready if the world is ready to see you bleed.”

Listen to the track here:

