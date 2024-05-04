Kendrick Lamar, new track against Drake ‘6:16 In LA’

Six minutes and thirty of Euphoria weren’t enough for Kendrick Lamar to bury the beef with Drake. So, just after 3 days, the rapper from Compton returned with a new attack, not even giving his colleague time to respond. The title itself, “6:16 In LA,” seems to mock Drake’s way of titling songs, but some have seen other references: June 16th is both this year’s Father’s Day and Tupac Shakur’s birthday.

The track—produced by Sounwave & Jack Antonoff and released solely on his Instagram—is a fresh assault by Kendrick against Drake and his brands: “Have you ever thought that OVO was working for me?” (referring to Drake’s label and its artists complaining about not being adequately supported) or “You’re a fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person / Everyone within your team whispers that you deserve it.” Furthermore, Kendrick insinuates in the track that Drake paid people to dig up dirt on him: “It was funny until you started paying people / Then you lost money because they came back without receipts.” And in the end, the threat: “I’m sorry my life is boring, I love peace / War is ready if the world is ready to see you bleed.”

Listen to the track here:

