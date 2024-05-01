Kendrick Lamar Unveils ‘Euphoria’ – A Six-Minute Diss Track Targeting Drake #Listen

Amidst the lyrical warfare brewing in the rap world, Kendrick Lamar has just unleashed his artillery with “Euphoria,” a track that cuts deep into the heart of his feud with Drake. Lamar’s latest salvo doesn’t mince words, taking aim squarely at Drake’s reputation and even questioning his role as a father.

In a six-minute onslaught of bars, Lamar doesn’t hold back, painting Drake as a “master manipulator” and casting doubt on his sincerity. The track, which starts off softly before building to a crescendo, showcases Lamar’s prowess as both a wordsmith and a strategist in the ongoing rap feud.

Referencing Drake’s recent diss tracks and even his controversial use of AI to channel Tupac’s voice, Lamar leaves no stone unturned. He cleverly weaves in references to past beefs and alliances, solidifying his position as a force to be reckoned with in the rap game.

As reactions pour in from the hip-hop community, it’s clear that “Euphoria” has made a significant impact. From longtime collaborators like Jay Rock to industry insiders like Terrence “Punch” Henderson and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, the consensus is clear: Lamar still reigns supreme, and TDE stands behind their king.

In the midst of the drama, one thing is certain: Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” is a powerful statement that demands attention and solidifies his place at the top of the rap hierarchy.

Will Drake respond or make peace with it?