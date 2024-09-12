Kendrick Lamar Drops New Track “Watch the Party Die” After Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement

Kendrick Lamar has surprised fans once again with the unexpected release of a new track, reportedly titled “Watch the Party Die.” Dropped via Instagram, the five-minute song marks his first new material since “Not Like Us.” The release comes on the heels of Kendrick’s announcement as next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, a choice that has sparked heated discussions among rap fans.

The controversy stems from the fact that the Super Bowl will take place in New Orleans, leading some fans to argue that Lil Wayne, a hometown legend, should have been chosen for the performance. Stars like Nicki Minaj have voiced their support for Lil Wayne, citing his immense influence on the rap scene. On the other hand, Kendrick’s supporters have pointed to his incredible year, Grammy wins, and status as a Pulitzer Prize-winning artist as reasons why he is the perfect fit for the Halftime Show.

The new song features a dark tone, with Kendrick delivering sharp bars over the backdrop of a single Instagram photo— a pair of beaten-up black Air Force 1 sneakers. Fans speculate this could be a subtle jab at Drake, referencing their ongoing beef, particularly a diss about Kendrick’s shoe size in Drake’s track “Push Ups.” Lamar’s lyrics also mention hip-hop producer Terrace Martin, Christian rapper Lecrae, and a nod to DJ Akademiks with the line, “The radio personality pushing propaganda for salary.”

As the internet continues to debate his Halftime Show slot, Kendrick’s surprise release has reignited excitement for what’s next in his already monumental career.