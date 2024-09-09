Kendrick Lamar to Headline Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show at the upcoming Super Bowl LIX. The announcement was made by Lamar himself through a video on his social media channels, in collaboration with the NFL. Super Bowl LIX will take place on February 8, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

“Rap music remains the most impactful genre today. And I’ll be there to remind the world why,” Lamar said in a statement. “They got the right one.”

Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation will co-produce the event, added in a press release: “Kendrick Lamar is a unique artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and the culture shapes his artistic vision. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will continue to resonate for years to come.”

NFL music director Seth Dudowsky commented: “Kendrick has shown a unique ability to create moments that resonate, redefine, and shake the foundations of hip-hop.”