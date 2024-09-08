The Archer Unveils New House Single “Say Your Grace” Featuring Lisa Oduor-Noah

The Archer Drops New Single “Say Your Grace” Featuring Lisa Oduor-Noah, Empowering Emerging Artists Through His Foundation

Los Angeles-based DJ and producer The Archer has just released his latest single, “Say Your Grace”, featuring the captivating vocals of Kenyan singer-songwriter Lisa Oduor-Noah. This soulful house track blends downtempo beats with heartfelt lyrics, creating a mesmerizing and soothing listening experience. Released under There Is A Light, The Archer’s own label and foundation, the track is a testament to his passion for both music and supporting emerging talent.

“Say Your Grace” combines The Archer’s signature organic house sound with Lisa Oduor-Noah’s soulful voice, resulting in a spiritual anthem that speaks to the power of grace in guiding us through life. Beyond its musical depth, the collaboration highlights The Archer’s mission of showcasing African talent and bridging cultural gaps through the universal language of music.

- Advertisement -

Through his There Is A Light foundation, The Archer has already made a significant impact by donating over $600,000 to help more than 100 students pursue their passion for music. The foundation works with prestigious partners like IO Music Academy and Icon Collective to provide scholarships and mentorships, helping young artists develop their careers. According to The Archer, the focus is on fostering genuine artistry and creating opportunities for those who might not have the resources to break into the music industry.

As one of California’s top trial lawyers and founder of The Homampour Law Firm, The Archer continues to balance his successful legal career with his passion for music. “Say Your Grace” is not just a reflection of his musical talent but also a demonstration of his commitment to creating lasting opportunities for the next generation of musicians.