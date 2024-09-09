The Weeknd Debuts New Music and Collaboration with Playboi Carti at Epic Brazil Show

The Weeknd recently delivered a thrilling performance in São Paulo, Brazil, where he unveiled brand-new tracks from his highly anticipated album Hurry Up Tomorrow alongside a surprise collaboration with Playboi Carti. The show, held at Estádio Morumbi on September 7, left 75,000 fans buzzing with excitement, as it featured a stunning mix of unreleased songs and fan favorites.

New Tracks and a Collaboration for the Ages

Among the fresh material performed were seven previously unheard songs, including Fades to Black / Run Away, Wake Me Up, Take Me Back to LA, and Dancing in the Flames. The Weeknd closed his set with the expected title track of his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. Fans were treated to a grand spectacle as The Weeknd performed on a towering stone structure, creating a god-like presence on stage.

The highlight of the evening came when Playboi Carti joined The Weeknd on stage for a powerful new collaboration, showcasing a blend of Carti’s unique verses and The Weeknd’s signature vocal flair. Though the title of their new joint effort remains under wraps, the performance set social media ablaze, with fans eagerly awaiting its official release.

Continuing the Trilogy

The Weeknd’s forthcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, is set to be the final chapter in the trilogy that began with After Hours and Dawn FM. Described as the “creative apex” of his recent work, the album promises to explore existential and self-referential themes, pushing the boundaries of his already visionary music style.

This São Paulo show also marked the debut of TIMELESS and São Paulo, which featured guest performances from Playboi Carti and Brazilian pop star Anitta. Alongside new material, the concert revisited fan-favorites like Hardest to Love and Until I Bleed Out, rounding out an unforgettable setlist.

What’s Next?

While The Weeknd has yet to confirm the official release date for Hurry Up Tomorrow, fans are eagerly anticipating more updates. Stay tuned for additional details on this groundbreaking album, and don’t miss the chance to watch the full São Paulo concert livestream, available until September 14.