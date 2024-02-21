Kasabian announce new album ‘Happenings’ and new single ‘Call’

Exciting news from Kasabian as they gear up for the release of their 8th album, ‘Happenings’!

Fresh off the press is their electrifying single ‘Call’, setting the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating musical journey. Frontman Serge Pizzorno describes it as a perfect blend of anthemic energy and dancefloor vibes, urging fans to get ready for a sonic rollercoaster.

But that’s not all – alongside the single drop, Kasabian unveiled a daring music video directed by Waxxwork. Shot in Albania, it features a phone plummeting from a plane, capturing the essence of adrenaline-fueled excitement that echoes throughout the track. It’s a testament to Kasabian’s penchant for pushing boundaries and delivering unforgettable visuals.

- Advertisement -

With ‘Happenings’ slated for release on July 5th, anticipation is at an all-time high. Clocking in at just 26 minutes, the album promises a concentrated burst of musical innovation. Co-produced by Pizzorno and Mark Ralph, it marks a celebratory milestone for the band, commemorating 20 years since their debut album.

So mark your calendars and prepare to dive into the sonic universe of Kasabian. ‘Call’ is just the beginning of what’s sure to be an unforgettable musical journey. Check out the single and music video below to join in on the excitement!