Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘Vultures’ has a new release date

The album has reappeared on Apple Music along with the tracklist, which would still include 'New Body'.

Kanye West @ Coachella 2019
Kanye West @ Coachella 2019 - Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

On the last day of 2023, December 31st, could potentially mark the official release day of “Vultures,” the new album by Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign. Just Friday, it made headlines for being removed from Apple Music shortly after the pre-save was announced (perhaps due to Nicki Minaj’s involvement, with her verse in the track “New Body,” likely not entirely authorized).

Now, however, the album has reappeared on Apple Music in pre-release mode, complete with the release date and tracklist. The tracklist includes Everybody, Back to Me, Fuk Sumn, Time Moving Slow, Beg Forgiveness, So Good, Paid, Timbo Freestyle, Slide, New Body, Promotion, Vultures, Lifestyle, Drunk, Worship, River, Gun to my Head, and Unlock.

