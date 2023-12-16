Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign have not released their album, and the reason could be Nicki Minaj

Did you expect it? Was it likely? Perhaps. The joint album, “Vultures,” by Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign won’t be dropping today, despite prior announcements and digital platform uploads. Fans woke up to the unsurprising news this morning.

The album, previously available for pre-save on Apple Music, has been unexpectedly removed. This delay is possibly linked to Nicki Minaj, as indicated by Kanye’s recent tweet. Kanye is reportedly trying to secure permission from Nicki to use her verse in the already announced track “New Body” (which had leaked in 2018). Without this clearance, the song can’t be released.

Nevertheless, “Vultures,” now featuring “Volume 1” in the title on the cover, appears poised for release. Yeezy’s website allows pre-orders for vinyl, CD, and digital copies, along with a range of merchandise including shirts, pants, and socks. Following the Miami listening party, another event occurred in Las Vegas last night, with a ticket cost of $2000 (including merchandise).

The lingering question remains: when will “Vultures” finally be released?