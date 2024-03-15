Greek Edition

Justin Timberlake Drops Sixth Studio Album, “Everything I Thought It Was”!

A Journey of Collaboration, Nostalgia, and Musical Evolution

By Hit Channel
After more than six years since the release of “Man Of The WoodsJustin Timberlake has returned with a bang. In late January, Timberlake ended his hiatus with “Selfish“, the lead single from his brand-new album, “Everything I Thought It Was“, marking an end to Timberlake’s musical dry spell.

On March 15th, the American singer released the LP via RCA Records. In 2023, Timberlake reunited with his former *NSYNC bandmates and released the single “Better Place” to support the “Trolls Band Together” soundtrack. He also collaborated with Timbaland and Nelly Furtado on “Keep Going Up.”

Having released several singles, including “Selfish“, Timberlake unveiled the second single, “Drown“, which has garnered over 7 million streams and resonated strongly with audiences. Many pivotal moments are found within this new LP, as Timberlake explores various collaborations.

Notably, Fireboy DML features on “Liar,” while Tobe Nwigwe appears on “Sanctified.” However, the highlight that will undoubtedly make history on the album is the inclusion of *NSYNC on the track “Paradise.” Just before the album’s end, fans are treated to a nostalgic reunion with the iconic boy band that dominated two decades ago.

Timberlake’s ambitious efforts to make a powerful comeback seem to be paying off, leaving us eager to see what comes next.

 

Friday, March 15, 2024

