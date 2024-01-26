Greek Edition

Justin Timberlake is back: watch the video for ‘Selfish’

It's the first solo single from the Memphis musician since 2018 and amidst the accusations made by Britney Spears in her memoir.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is back. After performing at a series of events in recent months, where he showcased new music, the Memphis artist has released “Selfish,” his first solo single since 2018’s “SoulMate.”

While there were some collaborations in between, such as “Keep Going Up” with Timbaland and Nelly Furtado last year, “Stay With Me” with Calvin Harris, Halsey, and Pharrell Williams, and “3D” with Jung Kook, there was no sign of a follow-up to his 2018 album “Man of the Woods.”

However, now, following the upheaval in his life caused by Britney Spears’ memoir, he returns with a song co-produced by Louis Bell and Cirkut that revitalizes his solo career. Accompanying the release is a (meta) video directed by Bradley J. Calder, where Timberlake is seen singing, dancing, and acting once again.

Friday, January 26, 2024

