Jimmy Page’s Touching Tribute to Link Wray Steals the Show at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023

Rock legends converged at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony at Barclays Center in New York, where Led Zeppelin’s iconic guitarist, Jimmy Page, made a surprise appearance to pay tribute to the late and legendary guitarist, Link Wray. Page’s induction of Wray and the subsequent performance added a memorable touch to the evening.

In a heartfelt moment, a video chronicling Link Wray’s influential career played before the audience. Jimmy Page then appeared on screen with a pre-recorded message, recalling his first encounter with Wray’s classic instrumental, “Rumble,” as a 14-year-old aspiring guitarist. Page expressed his astonishment at the song’s vigor, strength, and fearlessness, labeling it the “essence of cool.” He openly referred to Link Wray as his “hero” and showed his genuine appreciation for the opportunity to induct the legendary musician into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

As the recorded message concluded, the audience was in for a real treat, as Jimmy Page stepped onto the stage in person, immediately launching into the famous riff of “Rumble.” At the age of 79, Page showcased the dexterity and mastery that made him one of the most celebrated guitarists in rock history, skillfully weaving through the iconic tune.

In a beautiful moment, Link Wray received the Musical Influence Award at the ceremony, and his signature song, “Rumble,” was performed live by none other than Jimmy Page himself. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame crowd witnessed the magic of these two guitar legends converging on the same stage.

This year’s ceremony also recognized hip-hop innovator DJ Kool Herc with a Musical Influence Award. The main class of 2023 inductees included prominent artists like Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, the Spinners, and George Michael.

Link Wray’s legacy was further celebrated with a video tribute featuring rock icon Iggy Pop. Wray’s impact on the world of rock and roll was undeniable, and this evening’s ceremony served as a fitting tribute to a musician who left an indelible mark on the genre.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in 2023 brought together music legends, and Jimmy Page’s surprise appearance to honor Link Wray was a standout moment, reminding everyone of the enduring influence of these iconic musicians on the world of rock and roll