James Hetfield: “Lemmy Kilmister is the Most Rock of All, It’s a Shame He’s Not in the Hall of Fame”

On May 22nd, the latest episode of The Metallica Report podcast was released. According to the official website, the podcast aims to “stay updated on the world of Metallica by going directly to the source of the news.” Episode 43, titled succinctly “James Hetfield,” features none other than the leader of the Los Angeles band.

During the conversation, Hetfield spoke extensively about his relationship with the former Motörhead frontman, Lemmy Kilmister, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 70. In particular, Hetfield focused on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, whose new inductees for 2024 were announced about a month ago (including Cher, Mary J. Blige, Foreigner, and others).

“Lemmy Kilmister was the most rock of all, he lived by the tenets of rock, but he is not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It’s a joke, a disgrace. Basically, it’s an affront to rock ‘n’ roll.” The Motörhead (and thus Lemmy posthumously) have been eligible for the Hall of Fame since 2002, marking 25 years since their self-titled debut album. Despite this, they have never been selected as possible inductees. To be considered for induction into the Hall of Fame, 25 years must have passed since an artist’s first studio release. At that point, a committee of rock historians creates a selection of names, which are then scrutinized by 500 rock experts from around the world.

This is not the first time Hetfield has honored Lemmy and his memory. In April, news broke of a very special tattoo Hetfield got “for” Kilmister: an ace of spades (the Ace of Spades from the famous Motörhead song) tattooed on his right index finger. Mixed with the ink was a pinch of Lemmy’s ashes, remaining after the cremation of his body.