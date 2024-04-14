James Drops Their 18th Studio Album “Yummy”

James’ eagerly awaited 18th studio album, “Yummy,” finally hit the shelves on April 12th, 2024, setting the music world abuzz. Produced by the acclaimed Leo Abrahams and expertly mixed by Cenzo Townsend, this album promises to be a feast for the ears.

But that’s not all! The deluxe CD version of “Yummy” offers fans an extra treat with a second disc titled “Pudding.” This bonus disc features 12 demos straight from the writing and recording sessions, providing a unique insight into the creative process behind the album.

From the infectious single “Is This Love” to a treasure trove of unreleased demos, James’ “Yummy” is a must-have for fans old and new. Dive into the sonic delights of this landmark release and discover why James continues to captivate audiences worldwide. 🎉🎤

Yummy Track List

1. Is This Love

2. Life is a Fucking Miracle

3. Better With You

4. Stay

5. Shadow of a Giant

6. Way Over Your Head

7. Mobile God

8. Our World

9. Rogue

10. Hey

11. Butterfly

12. Folks