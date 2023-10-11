Irish Post-Punk Sensation MOVMENT Unleashes New Single ‘Crawl Back Inside’

- Advertisement -

Irish alternative post-punk revelation MOVMENT proudly present their new single, ‘Crawl Back Inside’, on EPICTRONIC. The single was recorded in End of Light Studios, Mullingar, and Grouse Lodge, Westmeath, Ireland & mixed by Alex Borwick and mastered by Jerome Schmitt at The Airlab. Artwork by UVRay.

“Crawl Back Inside” is the 2nd single from the band’s 3rd Album REINVENTION, which will be available in November 2023. “Crawl Back Inside” is available on all digital platforms via Epictronic worldwide.

The new single Crawl Back Inside explores their journey through life. We will all reach the end. Just as life begins, it will end. Is there nothing then? Just what we have now? We live in our minds, and we will crawl back inside at the very end. On their new single MOVMENT look deep within and wait on the moment of ending when they will CRAWL BACK INSIDE.

On their new single MOVMENT look deep within and wait on the moment of ending when they will Crawl Back Inside. Movment creates music, sounds, and noise that is straightforward and they tell it like it is. They use drums, bass, guitars, synths, and tools that excite them. Atmosphere, turbulence, and truthfulness are at the heart of what they do.