Have you heard ‘Crooked Boy,’ the new EP by Ringo Starr?

Ringo Starr has released a new EP. Crooked Boy thus becomes the musician’s fifth EP in three years (following Zoom In, Change The World, EP3, Rewind Forward) and comes a few months after “the last Beatles song,” Now and Then. After the vinyl was presented at the last Record Store Day, the EP has been officially released on all streaming platforms since yesterday.

Crooked Boy contains 4 songs, all entirely written and produced by Linda Perry (known for her success, after her time with the 4 Non Blondes, with hits like Christina Aguilera’s Beautiful, Gwen Stefani’s What You Waiting For?, and Pink’s Get This Party Started). Also playing a fundamental role is Nick Valensi of The Strokes, who recorded the guitar parts for the EP. Ringo stated, “Linda has created a fantastic EP: she produced it in her studio and then sent me the tracks, and I completed them by adding drums and vocals.”

Yesterday, Ringo also released the music video for Gonna Need Someone, directed by Johann Rashid. In the clip, besides Valensi, there are also vintage images of the former Beatle.

- Advertisement -