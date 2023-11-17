Harmony Revealed: Ian Broudie’s Musical Odyssey, Lightning Seeds’ Legacy, and the Zutons’ Resurgence

Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds discusses the band’s upcoming greatest hits compilation, their highly anticipated comeback, and his involvement in the first Zutons album in 16 years in an exclusive interview with NME.

The comprehensive 20-track compilation, titled ‘Tomorrow’s Here Today: 35 Years Of The Lightning Seeds‘, is set for release on October 4, 2024. The collection is a non-chronological arrangement of the band’s standout moments, encompassing iconic ’90s hits like ‘Pure’, ‘The Life Of Riley’, ‘Sense’, ‘Lucky You’, and ‘Marvellous’, as well as more recent tracks such as ‘Emily Smiles.’ It also features selected singles and album tracks like ‘All I Want’ and ‘The Nearly Man’ from the debut album ‘Cloudcuckooland’ (1990) and ‘My Best Day’ from ‘Jollification’ (1993).

Accompanying the compilation release is a UK headline tour scheduled for November and December 2024, following the band’s support tour with Madness, set to kick off on December 1 of this year.

In addition to his involvement with The Lightning Seeds, Broudie has recently produced the highly awaited new album from The Zutons. Simultaneously, he has ventured into literary territory with the release of his first book, also titled ‘Tomorrow’s Here Today.’ The book delves into Broudie’s history on Liverpool’s ’80s underground scene alongside iconic bands like Echo & The Bunnymen and The Teardrop Explodes. It also candidly explores the personal impact of the loss of his brother Robert to suicide in 2006.