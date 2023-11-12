Harmony of Homage: A Stellar Lineup Unites for Marianne Faithfull Tribute Album

Iggy Pop, Shirley Manson, and more are set to grace a forthcoming Marianne Faithfull covers album.

In this musical tribute titled ‘The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull,’ Iggy joins forces with Cat Power for a duet on Faithfull’s ‘Working Class Hero,’ while Manson collaborates with Peaches on ‘Why D’Ya Do It.’

Scheduled for release on December 8, the album showcases a variety of artists covering Faithfull’s iconic songs (see the full track list below).

- Advertisement -

All proceeds from the record will directly support Faithfull’s recovery from long COVID. You can pre-order the album here.

Adding to the anticipation, The Parkington Sisters and Tanya Donelly of The Breeders have shared their rendition of Faithfull’s ‘This Little Bird,’ available for a sneak peek below.

“Marianne’s voice has always been one of my favorite instruments, from childhood through today, and her music and spirit have been life-long inspirations,” remarked Donnelly in a statement.

“I wanted to cover ‘This Little Bird’ for its fragile and beautiful musical arrangement and melody, and the bittersweet story the lyrics tell. A total honor to get to sing and play this lullaby, and The Parkington Sisters elevate with their vocal and string magic. We’re so grateful to be able to pay tribute to this amazing singer/songwriter and woman”.

‘The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull’ Tracklist is:



Disc 1

01. Tracy Bonham – ‘As Tears Go By’

02. Tanya Donelly & The Parkington Sisters – ‘This Little Bird’

03. Josie Cotton – ‘Summer Nights’

04. Sylvia Black – ‘Sister Morphine’

05. Cat Power & Iggy Pop – ‘Working Class Hero’

06. Shirley Manson & Peaches – ‘Why D’Ya Do It’

07. Pom Poms – ‘Brain Drain’

08. Bush Tetras – ‘Guilt’

09. Joan as Policewoman – ‘Broken English’

10. Tammy Faye Starlite & Barry Reynolds – ‘The Ballad Of Lucy Jordan’

Disc Two

01. Honeychild Coleman – ‘Over Here (No Time For Justice)’

02. Adele Bertei – ‘Times Square’

03. Nicole Atkins & Jim Sclavunos – ‘Strange Weather’

04. Lydia Lunch – ‘Love, Life, and Money’

05. Cynthia Ross (the B Girls) & Tim Bovaconti – ‘Vagabond Ways’

06. Donita Sparks – ‘Sliding Through Life on Charm’

07. Miss Guy – ‘Sex With Strangers’

08. FaithNYC – ‘Kissin’ Time’

09. Feminine Aggression – ‘Before The Poison’