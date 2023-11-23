Harmonies of Homage: Queens of the Stone Age’s Dublin Tribute

In a poignant Dublin performance, Queens of the Stone Age paid heartfelt tribute to the iconic Pogues frontman, Shane MacGowan. Lead singer Josh Homme, emphasizing MacGowan’s poetic brilliance, dedicated the song “I Sat By The Ocean” to the legendary singer, who recently emerged from months of hospitalization after a severe health challenge.

Homme’s words resonated with the crowd, highlighting MacGowan’s enduring impact on the music scene. The emotional evening took a turn as the band honored the late Mark Lanegan, whose absence was deeply felt in the music community. The Queens of the Stone Age delivered a soul-stirring encore, showcasing their respect for Lanegan’s contributions, particularly on their 2002 album ‘Songs for the Deaf.’

In a personal revelation, Josh Homme shared that he is now “all clear” from cancer, adding a layer of vulnerability to the performance. The Dublin show transformed into a powerful ode to musical legends, capturing the essence of resilience, loss, and the enduring spirit of those who have shaped the landscape of rock and punk. As the audience left the venue, they carried with them the echoes of a night that celebrated the legacies of Shane MacGowan and the late Mark Lanegan.