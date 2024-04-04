Glass Animals’ Unveiling ‘Creatures In Heaven’

The Glass Animals, who still hold the biggest international hit made by a British band in 30 years (with “Heat Waves”), are releasing their new single titled “Creatures In Heaven.”

“Creatures In Heaven” also serves as a precursor to Glass Animals’ 4th studio album, titled “I Love You So F***ing Much,” set to be released on July 19th.

LISTEN TO IT DIGITALLY

“I love you so f***ing much, I LOVE YOU SO F***ING MUCH, I love you SO f***ing MUCH, I love you so F***ING much, I LOVE you so f***ing MUCH. These words take on a different meaning every time you say them. The universe may make us feel overwhelmingly small,but we have this human connection that is far vaster and more mysterious. Love comes in an infinite number of forms and shapes and sizes. It is so complex, and so powerful that even witnessing the tiniest instance of it can change your life forever.” – Dave Bayley

I Love You So F***ing Much Tracklist:

1. Show Pony

2. whatthehellishappening

3. Creatures in Heaven

4. Wonderful Nothing

5. A Tear in Space (Airlock)

6. ICMYFILA

7. How I Learned To Love Bomb

8. White Roses

9. On the Run

10. Lost in the Ocean