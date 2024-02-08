Gesaffelstein’s Mesmerizing Coachella 2019 Showcase is now on YouTube

Gesaffelstein‘s electrifying performance from Coachella 2019 is now up for grabs online.

The enigmatic French maestro has unveiled the entire show on his official YouTube channel, promising viewers a fleeting glimpse into his mesmerizing world. Bedecked in silver metallic paint and adorned with prosthetics, Gesaffelstein delivers a riveting set that has long captivated his devoted following. Among the highlights are fan-favorites like ‘Viol’, ‘Opr’, and ‘Pursuit’.

Gesaffelstein – Live At Coachella 2019 is now streaming full on @Youtube. Watch the performance on Gesaffelstein's official channel for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/qflz4aEge7 — Coachella (@coachella) February 5, 2024

This performance follows hot on the heels of his 2019 album ‘Hyperion’, boasting collaborations with luminaries such as Pharrell, The Weeknd, Haim, and fellow French luminary The Hacker. Together, they’ve etched sonic landscapes on Gesaffelstein’s Zone label.

Amidst a star-studded lineup at Coachella this summer, Gesaffelstein is slated to make a triumphant return, joining the ranks alongside heavyweights like Justice, Anyma, Peggy Gou, Charlotte de Witte, J Balvin, Dom Dolla, and more.

Whispers of Gesaffelstein’s third album have been swirling, spurred on by a cryptic tweet from Skrillex last year. “Gesaffelstein’s just played us his new album my gaaawd,” the LA-based DJ shared in March, marking his own return to the musical forefront.

Fueling anticipation further, Gesaffelstein made a cameo on Skrillex’s Instagram story the same day, offering a tantalizing glimpse into a potential collaboration in the works.

Don’t miss Gesaffelstein’s unforgettable Coachella 2019 performance below.