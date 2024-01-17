Coachella 2024: A Star-Studded Extravaganza Featuring Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat

The excitement is building as the full lineup for Coachella 2024 has been officially revealed, promising a spectacular musical experience at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Headlined by powerhouse artists Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat, the festival is set to take place across two electrifying weekends: April 12-14 and 19-21.

Diverse Lineup Across Three Unforgettable Weekends

The festival’s Friday lineup is nothing short of spectacular, featuring the enchanting Lana Del Rey, the dynamic Peso Pluma, the charismatic Lil Uzi Vert, the iconic Justice, the eclectic Deftones, and a plethora of other talented artists such as Peggy Gou, Young Miko, and Bizarrap. The musical journey continues with Saturdays, where Tyler, the Creator, takes center stage alongside the legendary Blur, the sensational Ice Spice, and a lineup that includes Grimes, Jon Batiste, and Kevin Abstract. Sundays promise an equally captivating experience with Doja Cat, J Balvin, and Khruangbin leading the charge, accompanied by Lil Yachty, Victoria Monét, and Bebe Rexha, among others.

Special Reunion and Notable Performances

Adding to the excitement, the festival will witness the reunion of No Doubt, promising a special performance that will undoubtedly be a highlight of the event. The diverse array of acts also includes Jhené Aiko, Jungle, Dom Dolla, John Summit, and LE SSERAFIM, offering festival-goers a taste of various genres and styles throughout the weekends.

Past Hurdles and Anticipated Highlights

While Coachella has seen its share of challenges in the past, with last-minute cancellations by Kanye West and Frank Ocean in previous years, organizers are optimistic for a smoother experience this time around. The 2024 lineup showcases an impressive array of talent, featuring artists who promise to deliver unforgettable performances and create lasting memories for attendees.

An Overview of the Festival’s Evolution

Coachella has evolved over the years into a cultural phenomenon, attracting music enthusiasts from around the globe. The inclusion of diverse genres and a mix of established and emerging artists reflects the festival’s commitment to providing a rich and dynamic experience for attendees.

As Coachella 2024 approaches, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch. With headliners like Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat, supported by a lineup that spans genres and generations, the festival is poised to once again capture the essence of musical celebration. Whether it’s the nostalgia-inducing performances from No Doubt or the cutting-edge sounds of emerging artists, Coachella 2024 promises to be a musical extravaganza that transcends boundaries and defines the cultural landscape.

2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Adam Ten x Mita Gami

The Adicts

Adriaatique

me x Marcel Dettmann

ANOTR

Anti Up

Anyma

AP Dhillon

The Aquabats

Artbat

Atarashii Gakko!

Ateez

Bar Italia

Barry Can’t Swim

Bb Trickz

Bebe Rexha

Ben Sterling

The Beths

Bicep

Bizarrap

Black Country, New Road

Bleachers

The Blessed Madonna

Blond:ish

Blur

Blxst

Boy Harsher

Brittany Howard

Brutalismus 3000

Carin León

Carlita

Chappell Roan

Charlotte de Witte

Chlöe

Cimafunk

Cloonee

Clown Core

Coi Leray

Deftones

Depresión Sonora

Destroy Lonely

DJ Seinfeld

DJ Snake

Dom Dolla

The Drums

Eartheater

Eddie Zuko

Eli & Fur

Erika de Casier

Everything Always

Faye Webster

Feeble Little Horse

Flight Facilities

Flo

Folamour

Gesaffelstein

Girl Ultra

Gorgon City

Grimes

Hatsune Miko

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Ice Spice

Innellea

ISOxo & Knock2

J Balvin

Jhené Aiko

Jjuujjuu

Jockstrap

John Summit

Jon Batiste

Joplyn

Jungle

Justice

Ken Carson

Kenya Grace

Kevin Abstract

Kevin de Vries x Kölsch

Kevin Kaarl

Keyspan

Khruangbin

Kimonos

Kokoroko

Lana Del Rey

The Last Dinner Party

Late Night Drive Home

Latin Mafia

Le Sserafim

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Yachty

L’Impératrice

Lovejoy

Ludmilla

The Japanese House

Mahmut Ohran

Mall Grab

Mandy, Indiana

Maz

Mdou Moctar

Militarie Gun

Miss Monique

Narrow Head

Nav

Neil Frances

No Doubt

Olivia Dean

Oneohtrix Point Never

Orbital

Palace

Patrick Mason

Peggy Gou

Peso Pluma

Purple Disco Machine

Rainer Zonnweld

Raye

Rebüke

The Red Pears

Reneé Rapp

The Rose

Sabrina Carpenter

Saint Levant

Santa Fe Klan

Sid Sriram

Skepta

Skin on Skin

Skream & Benga

Son Rompe Pera

Spinall

Steve Angello

Sublime

Suki Waterhouse

Taking Back Sunday

Tems

Thuy

Tinashe

Tita Lau

Two Shell

Tyla

Tyler, the Creator

Upchuck

Victoria Monét

Will Clarke

YG Marley

Yoasobi

Young Fathers

Young Miko

88Rising Futures