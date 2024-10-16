Oasis Adds Third and Final Melbourne Date to 2025 World Tour Due to Overwhelming Demand

Oasis has thrilled Australian fans by announcing a third and final Melbourne date on their highly anticipated 2025 world tour. Due to phenomenal demand, the legendary Manchester rock band will perform an additional show at Marvel Stadium on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

This unexpected extension comes as tickets for their initial Melbourne performances sold out in record time. Fans now have one last chance to witness the historic reunion of Noel and Liam Gallagher, who have reconciled after years of estrangement.

Tickets for the newly added Melbourne show will go on sale this Friday, October 18 via Ticketmaster. With tickets expected to sell out quickly, fans are advised to act fast to secure their spots at what could be Oasis’s final Melbourne concert.

If you previously registered for the Oasis Live ’25 Australian ballot but missed out during the pre-sale, you may still be eligible to access the pre-sale for this new date. Codes from the original pre-sale will remain valid, provided you haven’t already purchased tickets.

This third Melbourne date marks a huge opportunity for Australian fans to experience one of the most iconic bands of the past few decades live on stage. As part of their global tour, Oasis has already sold out North American dates, and the band’s long-awaited reunion has taken the music world by storm. With an epic setlist and guest performances from Cage The Elephant, Oasis’s return promises to be a night to remember.

Don’t miss your final chance to see Oasis live in Melbourne—tickets for their 2025 world tour have been disappearing fast!

Australian tour dates for Oasis’s 2025 World Tour:

Melbourne – Marvel Stadium Friday, November 1, 2025 (Sold Out)

(Sold Out) Saturday, November 2, 2025 (Sold Out)

(Sold Out) Tuesday, November 4, 2025 (Third and Final Date) Sydney – Accor Stadium Saturday, November 9, 2025 (Sold Out)

(Sold Out) Sunday, November 10, 2025 (Sold Out)