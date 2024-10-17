Nubya Garcia Announces 2025 North American Tour for Odyssey Album

Nubya Garcia, the groundbreaking UK jazz saxophonist, has announced her highly anticipated 2025 North American tour in support of her latest album, Odyssey. Following her sold-out shows across Australia and Asia, Garcia will embark on a journey through major cities across the U.S. and Canada, bringing her captivating blend of spiritual jazz, neo-soul, and modern classical music to live audiences.
The tour kicks off on April 1, 2025, in Alexandria, Virginia, and wraps up on April 22 in La Jolla, California. Stops along the way include Brooklyn, Cambridge, Toronto, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Tickets will be available for purchase starting this Friday, October 18th, so be sure to secure your spot at what promises to be one of the most exciting jazz tours of the year.
Garcia’s Odyssey, released in September via Concord Jazz, marks her second full-length album and showcases her evolution as a bandleader. Featuring contributions from notable artists like Georgia Anne Muldrow, Richie, and Esperanza Spalding, Odyssey blends spiritual jazz, dub, reggae, R&B, and hip hop, making it an album rich with genre-crossing experimentation. It also includes Garcia’s first-ever string orchestrations, further highlighting her musical growth.
In live performances, Nubya Garcia, alongside her core band of Joe Armon-Jones (keys), Daniel Casimir (bass), and Sam Jones (drums), delivers an unforgettable experience. Her unique sound, which takes inspiration from jazz legends of the ’60s and ’70s, will captivate both long-time fans and new listeners alike.
Get ready to witness the magic of Odyssey live on stage this spring. Don’t miss the opportunity to see one of the leading voices in contemporary jazz as she brings her innovative sound to North America.
Nubya Garcia Tour:
10-23 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Jazz Fest
10-24 Sydney, Australia – Oxford Art Factory
10-26 Perth, Australia – Fremantle Arts Centre
10-28 Tokyo, Japan – Blue Note
10-29 Tokyo, Japan – Blue Note
10-30 Tokyo, Japan – Blue Note
11-02 Shanghai, China – Blue Note
11-03 Beijing, China – Blue Note
02-09 Porto, Portugal – Casa da Musica
02-11 Madrid, Spain – Teatro Lara
02-12 Barcelona, Spain – Apolo 2
02-14 Bordeaux, France – Rocher de Palmer
02-15 Paris, France – La Cigale
02-16 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
02-18 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
02-20 Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefahrlich
02-21 Berlin, Germany – Metropol
02-22 Dortmund, Germany – Konzerthaus
02-24 Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom
02-25 Zurich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten
02-26 Freiburg, Germany – Jazzhaus
03-01 Manchester, England – Aviva Studios
03-03 Glasgow, Scotland – Oran Mor Auditorium
03-05 Brighton, England – ACCA
03-13 London, England – Koko
04-01 Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere
04-02 Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall
04-04 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
04-05 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
04-07 Toronto, Ontario – The Axis Club
04-09 Evanston, IL – Space
04-11 Minneapolis, MN – Dakota
04-13 Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern
04-15 Portland, OR – Star Theater
04-17 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
04-19 Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex
04-22 La Jolla, CA – UCSD The Loft