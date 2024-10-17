Nubya Garcia Announces 2025 North American Tour for Odyssey Album

Nubya Garcia, the groundbreaking UK jazz saxophonist, has announced her highly anticipated 2025 North American tour in support of her latest album, Odyssey. Following her sold-out shows across Australia and Asia, Garcia will embark on a journey through major cities across the U.S. and Canada, bringing her captivating blend of spiritual jazz, neo-soul, and modern classical music to live audiences.

The tour kicks off on April 1, 2025, in Alexandria, Virginia, and wraps up on April 22 in La Jolla, California. Stops along the way include Brooklyn, Cambridge, Toronto, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Tickets will be available for purchase starting this Friday, October 18th, so be sure to secure your spot at what promises to be one of the most exciting jazz tours of the year.

Garcia’s Odyssey, released in September via Concord Jazz, marks her second full-length album and showcases her evolution as a bandleader. Featuring contributions from notable artists like Georgia Anne Muldrow, Richie, and Esperanza Spalding, Odyssey blends spiritual jazz, dub, reggae, R&B, and hip hop, making it an album rich with genre-crossing experimentation. It also includes Garcia’s first-ever string orchestrations, further highlighting her musical growth.

In live performances, Nubya Garcia, alongside her core band of Joe Armon-Jones (keys), Daniel Casimir (bass), and Sam Jones (drums), delivers an unforgettable experience. Her unique sound, which takes inspiration from jazz legends of the ’60s and ’70s, will captivate both long-time fans and new listeners alike.

Get ready to witness the magic of Odyssey live on stage this spring. Don’t miss the opportunity to see one of the leading voices in contemporary jazz as she brings her innovative sound to North America.

Nubya Garcia Tour:

10-23 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Jazz Fest

10-24 Sydney, Australia – Oxford Art Factory

10-26 Perth, Australia – Fremantle Arts Centre

10-28 Tokyo, Japan – Blue Note

10-29 Tokyo, Japan – Blue Note

10-30 Tokyo, Japan – Blue Note

11-02 Shanghai, China – Blue Note

11-03 Beijing, China – Blue Note

02-09 Porto, Portugal – Casa da Musica

02-11 Madrid, Spain – Teatro Lara

02-12 Barcelona, Spain – Apolo 2

02-14 Bordeaux, France – Rocher de Palmer

02-15 Paris, France – La Cigale

02-16 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

02-18 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

02-20 Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefahrlich

02-21 Berlin, Germany – Metropol

02-22 Dortmund, Germany – Konzerthaus

02-24 Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom

02-25 Zurich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten

02-26 Freiburg, Germany – Jazzhaus

03-01 Manchester, England – Aviva Studios

03-03 Glasgow, Scotland – Oran Mor Auditorium

03-05 Brighton, England – ACCA

03-13 London, England – Koko

04-01 Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

04-02 Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

04-04 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

04-05 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

04-07 Toronto, Ontario – The Axis Club

04-09 Evanston, IL – Space

04-11 Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

04-13 Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

04-15 Portland, OR – Star Theater

04-17 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

04-19 Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

04-22 La Jolla, CA – UCSD The Loft