Greek Edition

Camp Flog Gnaw 2024 Lineup Announced: Tyler, the Creator, André 3000, Playboi Carti, and More

Tyler, the Creator Unveils the Star-Studded Lineup for the 10th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Dodger Stadium

By Hit Channel
In
Festivals & Live Concerts
Tyler, the Creator has officially announced the highly anticipated lineup for Camp Flog Gnaw 2024. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the two-day music festival will take place on November 16 and 17 at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, promising an unforgettable experience for music lovers.

Leading the lineup is none other than Tyler, the Creator himself, alongside legendary artists like André 3000, Playboi Carti, and Erykah Badu. Joining them are a diverse array of performers including Vince Staples, Denzel Curry, Kaytranada, Earl Sweatshirt, and many more. Fans can also look forward to a special MF DOOM tribute.

The full roster blends genres like hip-hop, R&B, and alternative, ensuring that this year’s event is packed with eclectic performances. With over 40 acts, including Blood Orange, Syd, Sampha, and Sexyy Red, Camp Flog Gnaw continues to stand out as one of the premier music festivals in Los Angeles.

The festival will feature an array of carnival attractions, food vendors, and activities, making it much more than just a music event. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets early, as this year’s 10th anniversary edition is expected to sell out quickly.

Mark your calendars for an epic weekend at Dodger Stadium and prepare for a celebration of music, culture, and creativity!

Full Camp Flog Gnaw 2024 Lineup:

  • Tyler, the Creator
  • André 3000
  • Playboi Carti
  • Erykah Badu
  • Vince Staples
  • Denzel Curry
  • Kaytranada
  • Earl Sweatshirt
  • Sampha
  • Sexyy Red
  • The Alchemist
  • Blood Orange
  • Syd
  • Faye Webster
  • and many more!

Sunday, October 20, 2024

