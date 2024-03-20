Finally Bruce Springsteen Returned to the Stage with the E Street Band

If pop stars are all mothers, Bruce Springsteen is a bit of a father figure. And just yesterday, on Father’s Day, he returned to the stage with the E Street Band after postponing all concerts in the latter part of 2023 on doctors’ advice.
Thus began Springsteen’s tour with the E Street Band, which will arrive at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on June 1st and 3rd and will continue until late November.
At the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, 29 songs were played, including seven encores, ranging from classic hits from the 1970s to covers like “Only the Strong Survive.”
Bruce Springsteen’s setlist
Lonesome Day
Night
No Surrender
Two Hearts
Darlington County
Ghosts
Prove It All Night
Darkness on the Edge of Town
Letter to You
The Promised Land
Spirit in the Night
Don’t Play That Song
Nightshift
Mary’s Place
Last Man Standing
Backstreets
Because the Night
She’s the One
Wrecking Ball
The Rising
Badlands
Thunder Road
Born to Run
Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
Glory Days
Dancing in the Dark
Tenta Avenue Freeze-Out
Twist and Shout
I’ll See You in My Dreams