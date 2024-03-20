Finally Bruce Springsteen Returned to the Stage with the E Street Band

If pop stars are all mothers, Bruce Springsteen is a bit of a father figure. And just yesterday, on Father’s Day, he returned to the stage with the E Street Band after postponing all concerts in the latter part of 2023 on doctors’ advice.

Thus began Springsteen’s tour with the E Street Band, which will arrive at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on June 1st and 3rd and will continue until late November.

At the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, 29 songs were played, including seven encores, ranging from classic hits from the 1970s to covers like “Only the Strong Survive.”

Bruce Springsteen’s setlist

Lonesome Day

Night

No Surrender

Two Hearts

Darlington County

Ghosts

Prove It All Night

Darkness on the Edge of Town

Letter to You

The Promised Land

Spirit in the Night

Don’t Play That Song

Nightshift

Mary’s Place

Last Man Standing

Backstreets

Because the Night

She’s the One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Thunder Road

Born to Run

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

Tenta Avenue Freeze-Out

Twist and Shout

I’ll See You in My Dreams