Greek Edition

Eddie Vedder and Post Malone sang “Better Man” by Pearl Jam together #Video

They also performed "I Won’t Back Down" by Tom Petty

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
Eddie Vedder and Post Malone sang

Eddie Vedder and Post Malone together. It’s not much of a surprise, considering the love the latter has always expressed for Pearl Jam‘s music and the overall era of so-called alternative rock.

The two duetted on Saturday night in Shelbyville, Tennessee during an event honoring actor Leslie Jordan and raising funds for the EB Research Partnership founded by Vedder and his wife Jill McCormick to support research into the rare genetic disease called epidermolysis bullosa.

Seated on two stools, guitars in hand, the two sang “Better Man” by Pearl Jam and “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty.

- Advertisement -

Post Malone is coming off his performance of “America the Beautiful” at the recent Super Bowl, while Vedder just released the single “Dark Matter,” which serves as the title track for Pearl Jam’s upcoming album.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved