Eddie Vedder and Post Malone sang “Better Man” by Pearl Jam together #Video

Eddie Vedder and Post Malone together. It’s not much of a surprise, considering the love the latter has always expressed for Pearl Jam‘s music and the overall era of so-called alternative rock.

The two duetted on Saturday night in Shelbyville, Tennessee during an event honoring actor Leslie Jordan and raising funds for the EB Research Partnership founded by Vedder and his wife Jill McCormick to support research into the rare genetic disease called epidermolysis bullosa.

Seated on two stools, guitars in hand, the two sang “Better Man” by Pearl Jam and “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty.

Post Malone is coming off his performance of “America the Beautiful” at the recent Super Bowl, while Vedder just released the single “Dark Matter,” which serves as the title track for Pearl Jam’s upcoming album.