Drake Accuses Universal Music of Bot Use to Boost Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

The Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar rivalry has taken a legal turn. Drake’s company, Frozen Moments, has filed a preliminary notice accusing Universal Music Group (UMG) of fraudulent practices, including the use of bots and bribes to inflate streams for Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.

The diss track, a major response to Drake, topped U.S. charts and received five Grammy nominations—a record for a diss track. According to the notice, UMG allegedly paid $2,500 via Zelle to media outlets and influencers to promote Not Like Us. A whistleblower claimed Spotify was the easiest platform to manipulate, and Siri was intentionally misdirecting users to Lamar’s music instead of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.

Universal denies the allegations, calling them “false and offensive,” and claims their promotional practices meet “the highest ethical standards.” However, the accusations have reignited tension between two of hip-hop’s biggest stars, casting a shadow over the industry’s streaming practices.

Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has remained one of the year’s most popular tracks. Meanwhile, Drake’s counter-response, Family Matters, peaked at No. 7. This legal battle unfolds as Lamar’s surprise album GNX continues to dominate conversations in the music industry.

Stay tuned for updates as this lawsuit develops.