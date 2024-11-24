Kendrick Lamar Drops Surprise Album GNX Featuring SZA, Jack Antonoff, and More

Kendrick Lamar Surprises Fans with New Album GNX

Kendrick Lamar has shocked the music world by dropping a surprise album titled GNX. The 12-track project arrived unexpectedly, just moments after Lamar posted a minute-long teaser for the album. Featuring an array of collaborators and producers, GNX is a bold addition to Lamar’s discography and marks his first major release since 2022’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

A Star-Studded Collaboration

The album features multiple high-profile collaborations, including appearances by:

- Advertisement -

SZA on the tracks Luther and Gloria

on the tracks Luther and Gloria Sam Dew (of Red Hearse) on Luther

(of Red Hearse) on Luther Regional Mexican artist Deyra Barrera and Ink on Gloria

and on Gloria AzChike, Sie7e, and others on tracks like Peekaboo and Dodger Blue

Fans of Lamar’s The Heart series will be excited to hear Heart Pt. 6, the latest entry in the iconic song sequence. The track takes direct aim at his ongoing feud with Drake, continuing the lyrical and artistic sparring that has captivated fans this year.

Production Highlights

Lamar reunited with long-time collaborator Sounwave, who produced every track on the album. Jack Antonoff, best known for his work with Taylor Swift and Red Hearse, also played a significant role, contributing to all but one track. Other notable producers include Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, and Mustard.

Key Tracks

Wacced Out Murals: Opens the album with commentary on Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show and his complicated feelings toward Lil Wayne.

Squabble Up: Previewed earlier this year in the video for Not Like Us.

Luther: A standout collaboration featuring SZA, Sam Dew, and Ink.

Ongoing Feud with Drake

GNX includes several subtle and not-so-subtle references to Lamar’s ongoing feud with Drake. From Squabble Up to Heart Pt. 6, Lamar delivers sharp lyrical jabs, addressing their rivalry head-on.

Upcoming Performances and Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lamar’s release of GNX coincides with an exciting period in his career. He’s set to perform during the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, one of the biggest stages in the world.

A Legacy of Surprise Releases

GNX continues Lamar’s tradition of catching fans off guard. It follows a pattern of surprise releases, including Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Damn.

Stream GNX now and dive into one of the most anticipated surprises of the year.

- Advertisement -