Donald Trump used The Smiths’ music at his rallies, and Johnny Marr is not okay with it

Yes, it’s indeed a song by The Smiths playing in the background at a pro-Trump rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, while attendees wait for the former President of the United States to take the stage. We’re talking about “Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want,” written in 1984 by The Smiths’ frontman, Morrissey, and guitarist Johnny Marr.

The video comes from a tweet by user @SooRinKimm, which quickly went viral, stating: “It may seem strange, but The Smiths are heard much more than you think at Trump rallies in 2024” (the video dates back to 2023, and, along with the caption, indicates a recurring event over time). Marr’s response was not long in coming and, through X, he stated:

Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this shit shut right down right now. https://t.co/M6eYROedOy — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 23, 2024

“Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this shit shut right down right now“. This is the caption of the tweet, promising immediate action to Marr and The Smiths’ fans to prevent Trump & staff from using songs like this again.

The case may seem curious, but it’s not the first time it has happened, and Donald Trump is always involved. Adele, Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Rolling Stones, Queen, Pharrell Williams, Prince and David Bowie’s heirs have all pointed out in the past that the association of their music with Trump’s politics was not exactly welcome. In some cases, as with Tom Petty and the Stones, the action has been taken to a legal level, although it seems that the injunctions have not always been respected.