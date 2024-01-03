Did Elton John record an album with Brandi Carlile?

In an unexpected turn of musical events, legendary guitarist and Who songwriter Pete Townshend reveals on Clash, that Elton John has reportedly recorded an album with acclaimed singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. The revelation comes from Townshend himself, who describes John as not only a great companion but also an extraordinary music scholar with a keen interest in staying current with the latest trends.

Reflecting on their friendship and past collaborations, Townshend shares his admiration for John, stating, “He’s great company and very intelligent. Elton is not only a remarkable musicologist but also genuinely sincere when he forms connections. Meanwhile, I still find myself pretending to like people just because they seem incredibly cool.”

One of the individuals John has genuinely connected with is Brandi Carlile. Hailing from the state of Washington, Carlile has earned her stripes in the Seattle music scene, garnering affection from the likes of Pearl Jam and Soundgarden. Renowned for her contributions to country music, Carlile has approached the genre as a “rebel,” being both lesbian and feminist. Additionally, she played a pivotal role in Joni Mitchell’s return to the spotlight.

Carlile’s bond with John strengthened when she joined him at the Dodgers Stadium in 2022. Describing their connection, she told People that she and the English music icon are “soulmates.” According to Townshend, driven by a shared passion for creating music, John reached out to Carlile after concluding his farewell tour, and within a few days, they had wrapped up an entire album. Townshend shares, “Elton is restless when he doesn’t know what to do. He just went to Los Angeles to make an album with Brandi Carlile. Within two weeks, they’ve created something truly special. He says it’s one of the best things they’ve ever done.”

As of now, neither Elton John nor Brandi Carlile has provided any comments or confirmation about this unexpected collaboration, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the release and eager to experience the magic born out of this unique musical pairing.