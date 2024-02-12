Greek Edition

Dead in a car accident, Derek McIntyre, bassist of Jamiroquai

Jamiroquai's bassist, Derek McIntyre, breathed his last in a car accident. Jay Kay's poignant farewell.

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
Jamiroquai
Jamiroquai - photo from facebook

At the age of 66, Jamiroquai‘s bassist, Derrick McIntyre, passed away in a tragic car accident, plunging his family, loved ones, and fans of the music group into mourning.

The sad news was confirmed by McIntyre’s family and the Hertfordshire police. Jamiroquai’s frontman, Jay Kay, expressed his sorrow over this sudden loss.

In a statement, McIntyre’s family said: “Our father, Derrick McIntyre, was a proud father, husband, brother, son, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He had a passion for music, playing bass for most of his life, blessing tracks with his groovy bassline for artists like Jamiroquai, Roy Ayers, Beverley Knight, and many others. “Dad was a great man who influenced many who came into contact with him, inspiring and encouraging them at every opportunity.”

Jamiroquai’s Farewell
Sharing his grief for McIntyre’s loss, Jamiroquai’s vocalist posted on X, stating, “It is with great sorrow that I hear the sad news of Derrick McIntyre’s passing. He was a joy to work with and a superbly talented musician. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fellow musicians who worked with him. Thinking of you at the great gig in the sky Derrick. J“.

Monday, February 12, 2024

