CYRIL Unveils Debut EP “From Down Under” via Spinnin’ Records/Warner Music

Australian electronic music sensation CYRIL has officially released his highly anticipated debut EP, From Down Under, through Spinnin’ Records/Warner Music. This 5-track collection showcases CYRIL’s unique fusion of melodic house, pop, and electronic influences, drawing from a variety of musical genres. The EP features four brand new tracks alongside his chart-topping single “Fall At Your Feet,” a collaboration with fellow Australian artist Dean Lewis.

From Down Under takes listeners on a sonic journey through CYRIL’s evolving musical landscape. The EP stands out with its blend of nostalgia and innovation, featuring reimagined classics such as “True” with Kita Alexander, a fresh take on Spandau Ballet’s iconic track. Other highlights include the infectious “The Power of Love” and the energetic “Somebody Else,” both of which showcase CYRIL’s ability to infuse classic songs with contemporary electronic beats. The standout track, “Way Down Low,” introduces a unique blend of country-infused electronic music, demonstrating CYRIL’s versatility and emotional depth.

CYRIL’s journey from regional Australia to international acclaim has been anything but ordinary. Known for his breakthrough single “Stumblin’ In,” which went viral on TikTok before dominating streaming platforms and radio, CYRIL has quickly risen to prominence. With over 250 million streams, multiple Platinum and Gold certifications, and a rapidly growing fanbase, CYRIL is poised to make an even bigger impact on the global music scene in 2024 and beyond.

Stream From Down Under now on your favorite platform and experience the innovative sounds that have made CYRIL one of the most exciting new artists in electronic music.