“Fall At Your Feet” by CYRIL and Dean Lewis: A Dance-Pop Summer Anthem

Australian sensation CYRIL has teamed up with acclaimed singer-songwriter Dean Lewis for their new single “Fall At Your Feet.” This dance-pop gem follows CYRIL’s 2023 breakthrough hit “Stumblin’ In” and his official remix of Disturbed’s “The Sound Of Silence” from February this year. Both tracks have collectively surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify, with “Stumblin’ In” recently entering the platform’s Global Top 50 and garnering 2 million streams daily.

“Fall At Your Feet” showcases CYRIL’s dreamy and versatile sonic style. The track opens with Dean Lewis’s soulful topline and a wistful piano solo, gradually introducing ethereal melodies that blend into a chorus complemented by a muted, undulating bassline. The combination of organic production and emotive vocals makes “Fall At Your Feet” perfect for breezy summer hangouts and radio play.

CYRIL has received praise from Spotify’s US Pop Editor, who highlighted the international appeal and longevity of “Stumblin’ In” in an interview with Billboard. The collaboration with Dean Lewis began when Dean reached out to CYRIL via social media, leading to the creation of “Fall At Your Feet.” This single is the first release from CYRIL’s upcoming EP, “From Down Under.”

For more on CYRIL’s music and to stream “Fall At Your Feet,” visit Spotify and other major music platforms.