Cradle Of Filth Unveils Eagerly Anticipated Ed Sheeran Collaboration – Release Set for 2025

In a surprising twist that has left fans eagerly anticipating a collision of musical worlds, Cradle Of Filth has offered an update on their much-discussed collaboration with pop sensation Ed Sheeran. The revelation of this unlikely partnership surfaced in 2021 when Cradle Of Filth’s frontman, Dani Filth, disclosed that he had been in communication with Sheeran, who extended an invitation to collaborate.

Progress on the track commenced in 2022 but encountered a temporary pause when Ed Sheeran welcomed fatherhood into his life. A pivotal moment captured in late 2022, featuring Filth, Sheeran, and producer Scott Atkins at a pub, led to the announcement of a tentative summer 2023 release date.

Despite the initial excitement, the collaboration did not materialize as expected. Dani Filth recently shared updates during an interview with Polish YouTube channel Pełna Kulturka. He confirmed that the track featuring Ed Sheeran is not just a myth; it is a reality and will be part of Cradle Of Filth’s upcoming album.

“People have heard it and loved it,” Filth remarked, describing the song as a fusion of Cradle Of Filth’s signature sound with Ed Sheeran’s distinctive style. “It sounds like Ed Sheeran, it sounds like Cradle Of Filth. There’s a blast beat in it,” he revealed, hinting at the unexpected elements woven into the collaboration.

However, fans will need to exercise patience, as the release date has been pushed further into the future. Filth disclosed that the song was recorded with Ed over a year ago, making it approximately two and a half years since the idea originated. A projected release date of early 2025 was mentioned, attributing the delay to Ed Sheeran’s towering global status and the need to align with his schedule.

“It is what it is,” Filth acknowledged, expressing understanding of Sheeran’s commitments. He mentioned Sheeran’s year-long break from the industry and the plan to incorporate him into the music video, pushing the release into the following year.

As fans gear up for this unconventional collaboration, the prolonged wait heightens the anticipation, promising a musical venture that defies expectations and blurs the boundaries between genres.