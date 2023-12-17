Colin Burgess, the legendary drummer of AC/DC, passed away at the age of 77

The world of music mourns the loss of Colin Burgess, the original drummer of the legendary rock band AC/DC. He passed away at the age of 77, as announced by the band in a heartfelt tribute.

AC/DC’s statement read, “With great sadness, we learned of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a highly respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.” The cause of Colin’s death has not been disclosed.

Fans and followers expressed their condolences on social media, with one admirer commenting, “Very sad news as I love rock music, especially from Australia, and he was part of a generation of great musicians that kicked off the music industry in Australia. Condolences to his family and friends.” Others shared similar sentiments, highlighting his contribution to rock music and influence on new bands.

Colin Burgess was a member of the original lineup of AC/DC, which included vocalist Dave Evans, bassist Larry Van Kriedt, lead guitarist Angus Young, and rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young. The band, known for its raw energy and powerful performances, has undergone several lineup changes since then. The current lineup features Angus Young, drummer Phil Rudd, bassist Cliff Williams, vocalist Brian Johnson, and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young (Angus’s nephew).

Burgess joined AC/DC in 1973 but was dismissed a year later amid claims of performing drunk on stage, which he later attributed to his drink being spiked. His departure led to a series of replacements before Phil Rudd solidified his position as the band’s drummer in 1975. Rudd had a long collaboration with AC/DC, with multiple stints in the band.

In a notable reunion moment, Colin briefly returned to AC/DC in 1975, replacing the injured Phil Rudd. This brief comeback underscored his ongoing connection with the band despite his previous departure.

His contribution to the founding and early success of one of the most iconic rock bands will be remembered for years to come.