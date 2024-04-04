Charli XCX Unveils 2024 UK Arena Tour Dates!

Get ready for an electrifying experience as Charli XCX gears up for her biggest headline shows yet in the UK, as part of her highly anticipated 2024 arena tour. With support from the sensational Shygirl, these shows are set to be absolute bangers you won’t want to miss!

Mark your calendars for November and December, as Charli takes the stage in London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow, bringing the magic of her forthcoming album ‘BRAT’ to life. This is your chance to witness the avant-pop queen in all her glory, delivering unforgettable performances that’ll leave you wanting more.

But wait, there’s more! Fans who pre-order ‘BRAT’ before April 9th will gain early access to tickets, so don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity. Fan pre-sale kicks off on April 10th, with general tickets on sale from April 12th. Visit here for more information.

Speaking of ‘BRAT’, Charli recently dropped two scintillating singles, ‘Club Classics’ and ‘B2b’, giving us a taste of what’s to come. Dive into these tracks now to get a glimpse of the magic awaiting you on her sixth studio album, set to release on June 7th. Pre-order and pre-save your copy today!

But Charli’s talents don’t stop there! Alongside her musical endeavors, she’s been making waves in the world of film and TV, working on exciting projects like the A24 film ‘Mother Mary’ and Benito Skinner’s series ‘Overcompensating’. Plus, catch her starring in the remake of the cult horror film ‘Faces of Death’ – talk about multi-talented!

From groundbreaking music to visionary creativity, Charli XCX continues to redefine the pop landscape and push boundaries like never before. Her accolades speak volumes, with honors like the Visionary Award at the Ivor Novellos and the Powerhouse Award at Billboard’s Women In Music ceremony.

Get ready to experience the magic of Charli XCX live on stage, as she brings her unparalleled energy and infectious beats to arenas across the UK. It’s a musical journey you won’t soon forget!

Charli XCX 2024 Tour Dates:

Sat 01/06/24 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera (Live) – Sold Out

Fri 07/06/24 – London, UK – Outernet (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) – Sold Out

Tue 11/06/24 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center (Live) – Sold Out

Wed 12/06/24 – Chicago, IL – Radius (Live) – Sold Out

Sat 15/06/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine (Live) – Sold Out

Wed 19/06/24 – Mexico City, Mexico – Club Loo Loo (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) – Sold Out

Fri 21/06/24 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Club Zig (PARTYGIRL DJ Set) – Sold Out

Wed 27/11/24 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live Arena

Thu 28/11/24 – London, UK – The O2

Fri 29/11/24 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

Mon 02/12/24 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

