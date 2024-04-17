Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Announce Massive US Arena Tour

Longtime music collaborators and pop icon pioneers Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are teaming up once again for their highly anticipated 2024 co-headline arena tour, Charli XCX & Troye Sivan present: Sweat with special guest Shygirl, to turn iconic US and Canadian venues into raves.

As two of the hottest names in pop and electronic music, the tour comes at a pivotal moment in both artist’s careers. Charli XCX & Troye Sivan present: Sweat is not only a celebration of their individual successes, but it is also a testament to their commitment to inclusivity and diversity within the music industry. Fans can expect an electrifying show filled with exhilarating performances, stunning visuals, and infectious beats.

Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour kicks off on September 14 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, making stops across in North America including Toronto, ON; New York, NY; Boston, MA; Phoenix, AZ; Los Angeles, CA; San Francisco, CA and more before wrapping up in Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena on October 23. Full routing is available below.

Advance presale registration is available now through April 25th at sweat-tour.com. The artist presale begins Thursday, April 25th at 10 AM local time. Registration does not guarantee tickets and supplies are limited. The general on-sale will begin on Friday, April 26 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

British avant-pop and electronic sensation Charli XCX, fresh off the announcement of her sold-out “BRAT 2024 – ARENA TOUR” shows in the UK, is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated sixth solo album, ‘BRAT’. The album, set to feature 15 tracks, includes the hit single “Von dutch” – the brash and synth heavy first taste of the record – alongside recent releases ‘Club classics’ and ‘B2b’.

Charli also recently unveiled ‘The Von dutch remix with addison rae & a. g. cook’, an effervescent rework of the smash hit single featuring A. G. Cook’s signature brand of idiosyncratic production and Charli and Addison going back and forth on vocals.

Charli threw a momentous Boiler Room in New York’s Brooklyn in February to launch the ‘BRAT’ campaign with A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Finn Keane and Doss. ‘Boiler Room & Charli XCX Presents: PARTYGIRL’ broke the record for the most ever RSVPs to a Boiler Room event, with over 40k people registering to attend. Featuring special guest appearances from the likes of Addison Rae and Julia Fox, the show has easily become one of the viral moments of the year.

Australian pop sensation Troye Sivan, known for his chart-topping hits and captivating performances, will be coming off the heels of his European arena tour in support of his critically acclaimed third album, “Something to Give Each Other” (2023) – a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship. His hit single “Rush” – which earned two Grammy nominations and amassed over 180 million combined global streams to date– and “Got Me Started,” the second single from his 2023 album, have gained worldwide recognition amongst his dedicated fan base.

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX are no strangers to collaboration, having previously worked together on smash hits such as “1999” and “2099.” Their undeniable chemistry and shared passion for music have solidified their partnership as one of the most dynamic duos in pop music.

CHARLI XCX & TROYE SIVAN PRESENT: SWEAT TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 14, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon Sep 16, 2024 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Wed Sep 18, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 20, 2024 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Mon Sep 23, 2024 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Sep 26, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 28, 2024 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mon Sep 30, 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 02, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Oct 03, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Oct 05, 2024 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sun Oct 06, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Wed Oct 09, 2024 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Oct 11, 2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sun Oct 13, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Oct 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Oct 18, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sun Oct 20, 2024 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Oct 22, 2024 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Oct 23, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena