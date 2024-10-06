Channel Tres Elevates Quavo and Lana Del Rey’s “Tough” with a Hypnotic Dance Remix

Channel Tres continues to push boundaries in 2024, delivering a captivating remix of Quavo and Lana Del Rey‘s chart-topping hit, “Tough.” This new take on the track injects a fresh, club-ready vibe into the original, effortlessly blending deep-house grooves with trap-country elements.

The Grammy-nominated duo’s collaboration was already a standout, but Channel Tres has managed to enhance the track’s appeal, making it perfect for dance floors everywhere. With a driving four-on-the-floor bassline and swirling synth melodies, the remix infuses energy that makes Quavo’s chopped vocals even more compelling. Lana Del Rey’s iconic style adds a unique contrast to the upbeat tempo, ensuring the track maintains its signature edge.

This remix release comes as Channel Tres wraps up his run on KAYTRANADA’s TIMELESS Tour and prepares to take his “Head Rush” album on a UK/European tour. Fans can expect this new version of “Tough” to dominate DJ sets globally, cementing Channel Tres’ place as a top-tier remix artist.

Stream the “Tough” Channel Tres remix now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major DSPs!