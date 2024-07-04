Quavo and Lana Del Rey Drop New Single “Tough” with Enchanting Music Video

After weeks of anticipation, Quavo and Lana Del Rey have unveiled their new collaboration, “Tough.” The single is accompanied by a captivating music video, co-directed by the artists and Wyatt Spain Winfrey. This visual piece showcases Quavo and Del Rey in a serene countryside setting, adding a rustic charm to their harmonious duet. Watch the mesmerizing “Tough” video below.

“Tough,” co-produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut, draws inspiration from the hip-hop-influenced sound of Del Rey’s debut album, Born to Die. The song begins with twangy guitar strings and Del Rey’s signature dreamy vocals, while Quavo’s verse introduces trap beats at the one-minute mark, creating a seamless blend of genres. Quavo sings, “Come on, take a ride with me / Like the 808s beatin’ in the trunk in Atlanta, it was tough,” highlighting the fusion of their distinct musical styles.

The grainy, nostalgic music video, directed by Wyatt Spain Winfrey, features Quavo and Del Rey slow dancing, playing guitar on a cottage porch, and enjoying the lush, rural landscape. The video captures the essence of the song’s lyrics and adds a visual narrative of romance and tranquility.

This track marks Del Rey’s first collaboration with a rapper since her Lust for Life era, where she worked with the Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti. Del Rey’s last album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, was released last year, and she has hinted at a new country album, Lasso, set to debut in September.

While “Tough” is included in Del Rey’s upcoming album, it currently appears only on Quavo’s YouTube channel, adding to the song’s unique release strategy. Fans of both artists can now stream “Tough” on major platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal, and enjoy the enchanting music video that perfectly complements this unexpected yet delightful collaboration.