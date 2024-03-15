Cardi B Drops New Song “Enough (Miami)” and Features on Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me” Remix! #Listen

Cardi B is on fire this month! Following her recent release “Like What (Freestyle)“, she has now treated fans to her second new song of the month, titled “Enough (Miami)“. Alongside this, she’s also lending her talents to a remix of Flo Milli’s hit track “Never Lose Me“, featuring SZA. You don’t want to miss these bangers!

“Enough (Miami)” comes with a sleek and minimalist video directed by the talented Patience Harding, adding visual flair to Cardi’s latest musical offering.

Meanwhile, SZA, who recently dropped her own single “Saturn“, has received a major accolade as she’s announced as one of the headliners for Glastonbury 2024. This news is a testament to her growing influence and popularity in the music industry.

Both versions of “Never Lose Me” can be found on Flo Milli’s latest project, “Fine Ho, Stay“, released today. It’s definitely a must-listen for hip-hop fans everywhere!