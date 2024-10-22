Sean Combs’ Children Defend Him Amid Serious Criminal Charges

Sean Combs‘ children have publicly voiced their support for their father, who is currently facing serious charges including conspiracy, sexual exploitation through fraud or coercion, and human trafficking for prostitution. On Tuesday morning, his children shared their first public statement on Instagram, addressing the accusations against the fallen music mogul.

“The past month has devastated our family,” they wrote beneath a photo of Combs, 54, and his children: Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, Christian Combs, 26, Chance Combs, 18, and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 17. “Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media.”

The post continued: “We stand united and will support you every step of the way. We hold on to the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. We miss you and love you, Dad.”

The photo also included Combs’ mother, Janice Small Combs, and Dana Tran, pictured with her one-year-old daughter. Apart from Tran and the baby, Small Combs and all six of Combs’ children attended the federal court hearing on October 10, where the trial date was set for May 5, 2025. Combs, who was arrested on September 16, has been held without bail and has pleaded not guilty to the charges, facing a potential sentence of 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

Earlier this month, Janice Small Combs issued her own statement in defense of her son. “It’s heartbreaking to see him judged not by the truth, but by a narrative created through lies,” she shared. “It’s important to recognize that none of us, regardless of status, are immune to fear or mistakes. Not being entirely truthful on a matter doesn’t make my son guilty of the repulsive and serious crimes he’s accused of.”

The Combs children also addressed the circulating rumors about their parents and the relationship between Kim Porter and Sean Combs, as well as the tragic loss of their mother. “The claims that our mother wrote a book are completely false. She didn’t, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is lying. Furthermore, any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mother or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

The statement continued: “Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she left. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile with losing her too soon, the cause of her death was determined long ago. There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our need for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day. We are deeply saddened that the world has turned the most tragic event of our lives into a spectacle.”