SZA Unveils Celestial Anthem ‘Saturn’ After Grammy Wins

Experience the Cosmic Brilliance of SZA's Latest Release!

Fresh off her triumphant wins at the Grammy Awards, SZA continues to captivate with her latest release, “Saturn“!

Originally teased during a MasterCard commercial at the awards show, the track showcases SZA’s undeniable talent as both a songwriter and producer, alongside collaborators Carter Lang, Rob Bisel, Solomonophonic, and Monsune.

Now, fans can immerse themselves in the celestial vibes of “Saturn” as SZA officially unveils the mesmerizing track.

#SZA #Saturn #NewRelease

