Barack Obama Raps Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” at Detroit Rally Supporting Kamala Harris

On Tuesday evening in Detroit, during a rally supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, former U.S. President Barack Obama surprised the crowd by rapping to Eminem’s iconic track, “Lose Yourself.” The electrifying moment occurred just before Obama took the stage to deliver a speech in support of Harris.

Obama’s introduction was made by Eminem himself, who told the audience, “Detroit and Michigan are pivotal in this election. Now more than ever, it’s crucial that we make our voices heard. I encourage everyone to vote.” Eminem went on to emphasize the importance of freedom of speech and the need for a future where such freedoms are protected. In a strong endorsement for Harris, Eminem added, “I believe Vice President Harris is committed to this future.”

Known for keeping his distance from politics, Eminem has spoken out in recent elections, previously criticizing Donald Trump in 2016 and supporting Joe Biden in 2020, even allowing Biden to use “Lose Yourself” during his campaign. His unexpected endorsement of Kamala Harris marks another significant political moment for the artist.

When Obama took the stage, he humorously admitted feeling nervous about following Eminem’s performance, jokingly quoting lines from “Lose Yourself” with impressive flow: “He’s nervous, but on the surface, he looks calm and ready / To drop bombs, but he keeps on forgetting.” Obama later highlighted how the playlist of those supporting Harris is far superior to that of Trump’s rallies.

The event marked a memorable moment in the 2024 election campaign, with Obama and Eminem uniting to energize Michigan voters in a crucial election year.

SEE IT: Rapper Eminem took the stage in his home state of Michigan to introduce former Pres. Obama at a campaign event for Vice Pres. Harris. Follow live election updates: https://t.co/r4cBNbK8Ug pic.twitter.com/LdAK5bz79A — ABC News (@ABC) October 23, 2024