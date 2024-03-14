The moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived! Glastonbury Festival has just unveiled the first wave of acts for this year’s edition, and it’s already shaping up to be an unforgettable experience.

Headlining the iconic Pyramid Stage will be none other than the sensational trio: Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA! Prepare to be blown away by their electrifying performances against the backdrop of Worthy Farm.

And that’s not all – the legendary Shania Twain is set to grace the stage for the prestigious legends slot, promising a performance that will leave us all in awe.

But wait, there’s more! The lineup boasts an incredible array of talent, including LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Burna Boy, PJ Harvey, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Kiwanuka, Janelle Monae, Olivia Dean, Paloma Faith, and Keane, all of whom will be lighting up the Pyramid with their unparalleled artistry.

Over at the Other Stage, get ready to groove to the sounds of Idles, Disclosure, and The National, who are all set to dazzle audiences with their magnetic presence.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there – with acts like The Streets, Two Door Cinema Club, Avril Lavigne, The Last Dinner Party, Jungle, Justice, Bloc Party, Fontaines D.C., Yard Act, Arlo Parks, and Gossip, the lineup promises something for every music lover.

One name that’s been causing quite a buzz is SZA, who will be making her Glasto debut as a headliner, following her recent triumph at the BRIT Awards 2024 where she was crowned International Artist Of The Year. With her hit single ‘Kill Bill’ making waves worldwide, anticipation is high for her unforgettable performance on the Pyramid Stage.

So mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable weekend filled with incredible music, unforgettable moments, and the magic of Glastonbury Festival 2024!

#Glasto2024 #MusicFestival #LineupAnnouncement